“It changed pretty quickly, I was right behind Max [Anstie] and I cut down low, the rear end started to get away like that,” Jett Lawrence said. “So I was like, ‘Okay, that’s gone.’ I looked back to see else who was there, and I saw RJ. Then I was in the turn, and I saw a wave just coming at me. I didn’t even know where it come from! I had no time to react or do anything, luckily, I crashed on top of him so Just kinda rode my bike over his. I would have thought I would have been off the podium because of that.”

Navigating the traffic of Hampshire and his downed bike, Max Vohland, who rode a solid ride, went outside of Hampshire and Hunter Lawrence went inside, sneaking up the inside of Vohland to claim the final podium spot! While the race was far from perfect for any of the riders, for the Lawrence brothers it was a strong championship ride. A very chaotic night could have shaken things up, but the Australian duo delivered two solid rides.

“Yeah so Cam [Camera, mechanic] put on there P5, Calm,” Hunter Lawrence said on if he knew where he was. “So I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re going with calm.’ I saw some steam coming out of Vohland’s bike, I saw RJ and Jett getting a little loose. I was like, ‘All right, stay out of that.’ I didn’t really need to do anything, and then to see how that last corner unfolded, wow, that was something else. I was able to capitalize on it somehow.”

Hampshire was forced to push his damaged FC 250 off the track once the rest of the field had gone through the finish line. Since he did so many laps, the #24 was credited with 13th officially. Hampshire gaining only 10 points now opens up the gap between Jett Lawrence and the #24 to now 39 points with just two rounds remaining.

Hampshire posted the following on Instagram:

“Day was going awesome till it wasn’t. I seen an opening and took a shot. As soon as I hit that water my front washed and I went hydroplaning into the last corner. Clearly it didn’t turn out good for me but if I had the same opportunity tomorrow, I’d make the same call. Extremely bummed for my team and supporters. We move on and be better in Denver! Thank you @rockstarenergy @husqvarnamotorcyclesusa @husqvarnafactoryracing”

Vohland claimed fourth, coming up just short on his first 250SX main event podium finish.

"It was a good day overall for me, third in qualifying and third in my heat race – being the Showdown, the Heat is like a mini Main Event, so to get third there was great,” Vohland said in a team press release. “I was thinking we’d get a dry Main Event, and then we had a weather delay where we were waiting for an hour to go out – the track was just getting worse and worse – but yeah, in the position I’m in I had nothing to lose, so I went out there and had fun. I knew I needed a good start, which I got, then was flirting around that podium spot, although the way it turned out I finished in fourth. So I’ll take it, made some good points, feel confident in my riding, and am excited for Colorado."

Enzo Lopes has been needing starts and he got one against the entire field. He rode home a fifth place finish. He said back home in Brazil, he used to ride in conditions, so the muddy conditions here were not horrible for him.