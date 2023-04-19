Main image by Mack Faint

The 2023 GNCC Racing season continues to tick away with five rounds now in the books. South Carolina’s Camp Coker Bullet GNCC marked the final stop in the opening “southern swing” of the series and once again provided some interesting and exciting storylines. Here’s a few items of note from the woods of Camp Coker.

FIVE ROUNDS, FIVE WINNERS

With five rounds in the books in 2023, the series now has five different race winners, and this has never happened before in the history of the GNCC series. There are a number of instances where there were four different winners in the first four rounds, but one of those four guys were always able to snag another win by the fifth round. There are also a number of different instances where there have been five different winners throughout a GNCC season, but this scenario is all new to the series.

Round three winner, Craig Delong, would snag the holeshot and lead a good portion of the race. This was very similar to his race-winning performance in Georgia so many were thinking Delong might be able to become the first repeat winner of the season. However, in the final three laps it would be Grant Baylor finding his way into the lead. Grant is notorious for starting off a bit on the “slower” side and working his way through the field, which would once again be the exact scenario.