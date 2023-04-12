Supercross is usually great. Triple Crown races make the usually great supercross races even greater. It’s a proven recipe for smiles, year after year, people. So, when we were going to Glendale, AZ for round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series, complete with Glendale’s big floor, usual great track, AND a Triple Crown? Well sign me up because I knew I was going to be in for a damn good time.

Well, look, they can’t all be Picassos, right? For whatever reason, track layout, dirt, the economy, world trade deficit, the sun, moon and stars....whatever it was, this race didn’t provide much for the excitement level. The track was fast, the dirt was hard, and it prevented the guys from really charging too hard due to lack of traction. Then, with the SX Futures back in the building, it just wasn’t a very tough track, either. Many of the races saw the riders all grouped together jumping through the air, yet unable to make up much time. You needed a mistake by someone to get by. Tough to do much out there and the entertainment level suffered as well.

But there was still a race to be had, and there was a big swing in the 450SX points as well!

Eli Tomac is really good at these Triple Crown things, as we’ve seen over the years. He won this weekend with great starts, and he didn’t really have a mistake to be seen anywhere. His whoop speed right from the start was impressive. In the final session he wasn’t as quick and didn’t look as good in the whoops, but I figure maybe they tried something a bit different, and it didn’t work. In the second main, or race, or moto, or whatever the hell we call these things, the whoops cost him a bit as he stuck to the left side and Chase Sexton was eating him up on the right. For the next race, he switched to the right, and all was better.