Take me through how difficult it was to make up time with how slippery the track conditions were.

Yeah, you could see in the 450 and the 250 race, kind of where you would start is where you would finish. You’d see Coop [Webb] start fifth and finish fifth. So, I knew that going into that race and once I got a second-place start, I was like “All right, I’ve got to put the hammer down.” I could never get it within a half of a second. It was super tough. After that I was just kind of waiting for a mistake from him and it never came. So, finished second, and all in all a really good weekend.

Like you said coming off of an injury, where does this kind of fit into your program. Was your plan always to do this and then the next couple of Futures and then roll into outdoors or was it sort of a last-minute decision to ride Glendale?

So, I got hurt and the doctor said two-three months so honestly, I was just planning on going straight to outdoors. But I worked at it pretty hard, and it came a month faster. So, I am like, “Let’s just get on the bike and get comfortable.” I kind of set a goal for Glendale and that’s what came. So, we made it. Great night, great progress. We will just keep on going from here, I don’t know what my plans are, but I will keep everyone updated.

You obviously raced Futures last year, was there anything that you felt you learned today that you didn’t learn last year, that was different from today or the last couple of days?

Not really. I think I was just honestly more calm. And that helped just go out there and race. It's not rocket science, you know. But I think the nerves helped from last year, the pace was obviously a lot higher this year. And honestly, I am ready to be up there with the pro guys.