Cooper Webb came into the Glendale, Arizona round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tied on points with Eli Tomac, but now leaves seven points down after taking fourth behind Eli’s victory. The Arizona races have historically been very good for Tomac, as he’s now the winningest rider ever in the Phoenix/Glendale races, plus the high-speed layout of the track would appear to be a strength for him. This was further accentuated by the Triple Crown format, which neutralizes Webb’s late-race smarts and charges. Webb did, of course, actually win a Triple Crown earlier this year in Arlington, but that was a wild night, where he built 5-2-1 finishes to win that one.

You know the usual story on Webb building his day. In practice, he was off, his best time more than a second off of Tomac. That looked worrying. But he generated more speed when he needed it in the first race of the night show, staying close enough to Tomac to apply pressure throughout the race. As per usual, it looked like Webb would flip a day when he was way off in practice and turn it into another great night.

That changed in race two. Webb’s start wasn’t terrible, but this time Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen were between him and Eli, and he spent the race battling them while Tomac and Chase Sexton duked it out for the lead. Ending up behind Anderson was costly, as Webb tried to get aggressive to make a pass, then Anderson got him back in the next corner and held him up enough for Justin Barica to get around, also. If you’re a rider trying desperately to get back up to Tomac, Anderson and Barcia are the last guys you want to have to deal with.

So how did Cooper end up back there? Much has been made of Webb’s odd gate pick decision in Race 2. Tomac used a gate outside of the starter’s box to holeshot Race 1. Webb started closer to the inside and emerged in third. Not bad. But then for Race 2, Webb decided to go even further outside, actually outside of Tomac. It didn’t work. Tomac beat him out of the gate, and Webb was on the outside coming into the first rhythm and lost positions.