MX2

In MX2, Jago Geerts started strongly as he got the FOX Holeshot and took the lead with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Roan Van De Moosdijk behind him in 2nd and Benistant 3rd. The three riders followed each other for a while as Benistant tried few attacks on Van de Moosdijk. Geerts was looked to go all the way but all went down when he crashed on lap 15 leaving Van de Moosdijk taking the lead until the end to win the race.

Benistant also crashed on lap14 to going down to 4th. Benistant eventually kept the 4th place until the end, however it was not the same for Geerts who got overtaken quickly after his fall by Kay De Wolf and Andrea Adamo and then by Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen. Geerts finished 7th in the end.

De Wolf 6th on lap 1 moved up to 5th quickly on lap 4 and stayed patient behind Adamo 4th at the time. Adamo capitalised on Geerts’ fall on lap 16 to get to 4th and also on Benistant’s crash to find himself 2nd on lap16.

De Wolf on his side overtook Geert on lap 16 and made his move on Benistant on lap 17 to get to 3rd behind Adamo with 3 laps to go. De Wolf showed good qualities to overtake Adamo in the last lap for 2nd. Adamo finished 3rd in the end.

One of the comebacks of the day was Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Lucas Coenen who fell on the first turn and found himself 16th on lap 1. The young rider steadily climbed his way up with some really great moves along the way notably as breathed pass Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts on lap 13 for 7th. He eventually passed Geerts with two laps to go to finish 6th. Everts was really consistent as he went from 7th on lap 1 to 8th in the end.

F&H Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kevin Horgmo and TEM JP253 KTM Racing Team’s Jan Pancar went 9th and 10th on lap 1 respectively. While Horgmo went up the rank to 8th place on lap 7, Pancar went down to 12th place between lap 4 and 12 but found his rhythm to get back to 10th in the end. Horgmo got overtaken by Coenen on lap 10 to keep his 9th position until the end.

In race 2, it was Adamo who clinched the FOX Holeshot and led the pack early on although the Italian was under threat by the duo from Monster Energy Yamaha Benistant and Geerts. Eventually Geerts got the best of Benistant and attacked Adamo on lap 2. This was the moment Benistant chose to attack both riders and get the lead. Adamo moved down to 2nd and Geerts to 3rd. Benistant was the fastest of the pack and started to pull away from Adamo and Geerts.

Benistant showed great composure to keep his ride clean and quick to eventually win the race. Adamo and Geerts would fight until the end. Geerts took the edge between lap 9 and 13 to go 2nd but like in the first race Geerts fell and Adamo passed him to finish 2nd. Geerts settled for 3rd in the end.