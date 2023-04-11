These two have been rivals for a long time, and there have been plenty of tense moments. On this night, there was only respect as they congratulated each other after the race.

To really illustrate this, we caught this interaction on the mics before the post-race press conference began.

Barcia, quickly turned to Tomac randomly during the awkward quietness

Barcia: Kids good?

Tomac: Yeah, man. [Nods]

Barcia: Nice.

Tomac: It was pretty funny, they were both KO’ed by the end of that second moto.

Barcia: Oh yeah, Amber [wife] didn’t even make it to the podium, he is still knocked out right now. [Both laugh]

Lots of water under the bridge between the Tomac and Barcia camps. We’ve seen battles, contact, even arguments. But there would also appear to be mutual respect as two riders who “made it” from their group. They’ve run the same gauntlet, faced the same challenges. When you look at the rest of that 2005 85cc (12-13) group, you realized success on factory 450 race teams is not a given, even for some very talented riders.