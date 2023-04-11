Results Archive
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule
450 Words: Lifelong Battles

450 Words Lifelong Battles

April 11, 2023 12:30pm
by:

It was Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, and the 2005 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. In the coveted 85cc (12-13) Modified class, the title would come down to the final moto, with Justin Barcia facing Eli Tomac. In the final moto of the three-race format, Barcia came out on top, and his scored 3-1-1 finishes bested Tomac’s 2-2-2 to claim the title.

Now bordering on 20 years beyond, as thirty-something husbands and dads, Barcia and Tomac are still racing each other. Saturday night at Glendale the saga continued, with Tomac leading the final race of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Triple Crown format, and Barcia giving chase. Tomac is the best rider of his generation, with the wins and titles to show for it, but Barcia is persistent and experiencing a nice surge this season. Tomac is a legend in our time, Barcia never gives up or gives or gives in. So, he pushed Eli with all he had, the final margin of victory sitting at 2.3 seconds.

Justin Barcia stayed within striking distance of Eli Tomac the entire final race in Glendale.
Justin Barcia stayed within striking distance of Eli Tomac the entire final race in Glendale. Align Media

These two have been rivals for a long time, and there have been plenty of tense moments. On this night, there was only respect as they congratulated each other after the race.

To really illustrate this, we caught this interaction on the mics before the post-race press conference began.

Barcia, quickly turned to Tomac randomly during the awkward quietness

Barcia: Kids good?

Tomac: Yeah, man. [Nods]

Barcia: Nice.

Tomac: It was pretty funny, they were both KO’ed by the end of that second moto.

Barcia: Oh yeah, Amber [wife] didn’t even make it to the podium, he is still knocked out right now. [Both laugh]

Lots of water under the bridge between the Tomac and Barcia camps. We’ve seen battles, contact, even arguments. But there would also appear to be mutual respect as two riders who “made it” from their group. They’ve run the same gauntlet, faced the same challenges. When you look at the rest of that 2005 85cc (12-13) group, you realized success on factory 450 race teams is not a given, even for some very talented riders.

Justin Barcia
Justin Barcia Align Media

Australian Tye Simmonds took third in the class. He briefly gave racing supercross a try with the old JDR KTM race team but announced his retirement at a young age. Fourth overall came “Spiderman” Shawn Rife, who was a real star on 65s. He actually won the first moto of that week, ultimately taking 1-6-6 scores. Arkansas’ Terren O’Dell was fifth overall with 5-4-5 finishes. Blake Wharton was sixth, ahead of a rider who is still racing supercross today, Dean Wilson, who finished seventh overall. Also racing that week was Malcolm Stewart, who finished 12th overall. So many fast kids who probably worked really hard and saw their families make huge sacrifices for their racing. But only a few even got to race at the highest level.

A little further behind Tomac and Barcia at Glendale stood a series of battles between Aaron Plessinger and Adam Cianciarulo. Much is made over Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb being the same age and racing each other as amateurs, but Plessinger is from that same generation, also. He was perhaps less heralded because he spent as much time racing Grand National Cross Country (GNCCC) in the woods as he did motocross. Make no mistake, though: Plessinger and Cianciarulo raced each other tons coming up through the ranks.

So, it was odd, funny, interesting, ironic or something along those lines to see them battling again all night at Glendale. On this night, Cianciarulo had one of his better nights of the season, his 7-7-7 scores taking sixth overall, ahead of Plessinger, who went 9-9-6 for seventh.

Aaron Plessinger leads Adam Cianciarulo through the whoops. 
Aaron Plessinger leads Adam Cianciarulo through the whoops.  Align Media

I texted Cianciarulo about this on Sunday, just wondering what it was like to log thousands of hours of training, testing, practice, travel and more just to end up battling the same dude you battled on minicycles.

“It’s pretty crazy that we have all made it this far,” wrote Cianciarulo. “Results aside, the journey to this point is extremely difficult. I find that the guys in the same generations coming up have this massive amount of mutual respect, because they know the other guy had to walk the same path.”

Motocross and supercross takes a ton of sacrifice, and for all that you’re going to get rewarded, at some point, with injuries, pressure, scrutiny, and more. Making it—which in this case means getting to compete at the highest level, is not something to take for granted. Like any sport, many very talented athletes don’t even get that far.

So, here, it’s always worth a tip of the visor when it happens. Because it takes a lot of determination to keep going. After that 2005 summer, by the way, Tomac returned to the 85cc (12-13) ranks and got the title. Second overall behind him in 2006? Jason Anderson. Only a few will make it, but when they get there, they understand.

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now