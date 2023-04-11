“Yeah, I already know you guys are going to ask me about it,” he laughed.

Something else was also in the works. Word got out that Jett was wearing old gear, gear he had worn for previous race wins, instead of the fresh new stuff designated for that race. Okay, maybe there was even a little superstition in his weekend plan.

“The tactic was maybe if I wear some gear I’ve won in before it might give us an extra boost or something,” he said after the race.

Jett, as you know, finally got that Triple Crown win, going 1-3-1 to seal the deal, his 12th career 250SX victory. Credit to RJ Hampshire and Kitchen for holding Jett off in race two, but with Jett’s speed and ability, it wasn’t really surprising to see him snag the overall.

“In the first one, it [the old gear] worked,” he said. “But in the second one, RJ and Levi just got ahead of me, I didn’t have my stuff sorted out that early in the race. Those guys started creeping away a bit. Then the last one was the gear I was actually supposed to run for this round. Maybe it worked out a little. Maybe I just actually finally sorted my stuff out at a Triple Crown, like my starts. We’re gonna go with maybe it’s the gear. Hopefully.”

Yes, there’s very little left for Jett Lawrence to accomplish on a 250, but at least he got this Triple Crown thing finished for good.

“It feels great. It’s also really cool cause Hunter won here last year, I’m pretty sure, in a Triple Crown. Yeah, it feels good. I’m super pumped to finally get one done and lift that curse.”