Why didn’t more riders go to a jump line in the whoops? It looked like most guys opted to keep blitzing, despite the whoops badly deteriorating. There were also plenty of big crashes, and near-crashes, in that section.

I walked out onto the racetrack after the main event, and I could see why they weren’t jumping. The whoops were super steep and jagged, meaning they would have jumped high and slow versus a quick hop-skip-jump option that sometimes comes to fruition. When riders are forced to slow down to jump, that method really loses its effectiveness. Blitzing was clearly faster but incredibly treacherous, too. I stood there for a solid five minutes just trying to work out the physics of how blitzing can even happen in whoops that blown out. They were like weirdly angled parking curbs.

Speaking of near crashes in the whoops, how about RJ Hampshire’s save in them? How is that even possible? In those situations, is he actively making moves to save it, or is he just hanging on and hoping it turns out okay?

That’s just showbiz baby! Seriously, though, RJ has made a living out of saving near crashes. He lives life on the edge! I could never have raced this way but for RJ, it’s just another day at the office. From my perspective, he’s just hanging on, but I think his limit for near crashing is much higher than most mortals.

Cooper Webb got into Jason Anderson in a corner in Glendale, and Anderson retaliated immediately in the next turn. Do the two moves cancel each other out, or does the incident remain in the memory banks?

I don’t think there will be any residual beef there. Had Webb tried another move on the outside that night, though, Anderson would have blasted him to Tucson. Webb got a little aggressive (more contact than he wanted, too) and knew he better give Anderson the line or he would pick a fight with a rider who is a true artist at aggressive riding. Webb’s urgency to get to the front was apparent, though. The points are getting oh-so-important as we inch closer to SLC.