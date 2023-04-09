Jason Weigandt walks and talks on the floor of State Farm Stadium, round 12 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2023, talking Eli Tomac's big win that gives him (once again) sole possession of the points lead and sole possession of second place on the all-time supercross win list. And he now also has the most SX wins ever in the Phoenix area! Get a look at the inside of the podium scene, courtesy of your friends at RaceTech.com and their fabulous Gold Valves. Get 'em in your bike to make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, all made in the USA.