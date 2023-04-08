Prado (MXGP) & Benistant (MX2) Claim MXGP of Switzerland Qualifying Race Wins

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Prado continues his MXGP RAM Qualifying Jackpot while Benistant rules the MX2

FRAUENFELD (Switzerland) – The MXGP of Switzerland presented by iXS has started in the best way with the RAM Qualifying Races ruled by Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing's Jorge Prado once again in MXGP while in MX2 it was Monster Energy Yamaha MX2's Thibault Benistant.

Waiting four long years to come back to Switzerland, the riders did not waste any time to get into full gears on the brand-new track of Frauenfeld. The return to hard pack has been really competitive today as we already saw many exciting battles throughout both races in MXGP and MX2.

Alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship races, we also witnessed the first races of the WMX and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing's classes which were domintated by Big Van World MTX Kawasaki's Courtney Duncan and Yamaha Europe MJC's Janis Martin Reisulis

Following the RAM Qualifying Races, many fans were able to join and cheers for the stars at the Paddock Show that hosted the winners of the qualifications Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team's Thibault Benistant and Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing's Jorge Prado along with special guests Jeremy Seewer, Kevin Brumann and MX2 Red Plate holder Jago Geerts.

MXGP

Aware of sounding incredibly repetitive, the MXGP RAM Qualifying Race was once again dominated by Jorge Prado for his third consecutive qualifying win. However, it was not an easy day for the Spaniard as following a good start he found himself 2nd for the majority of the race in-between Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre leading the way and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings 3rd. After a first lap where the three men where all together trying to get the lead from each other, we saw Febvre taking the edge on Prado to lead the way at the end of the first lap while Herlings would stay a bit behind in third.

Staying patient, a couple of seconds of Febvre, Prado would finally find a way to pounce on the very last lap in great fashion and over a couple of turns to take the lead off the Frenchman. Febvre who looked like he was going to win his first RAM Qualifying Race could not contain Prado and settled for 2nd.

Herlings kept a strong pace all throughout the race to confidently keep an important 3rd place, synonym of 8 points for the Championship. He had to keep at bay during the whole race the duo Monster Energy Yamaha factory MXGP Team’s Maxime Renaux and SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery’s Alberto Forato, 4th and 5th respectively after lap 1. Forato looked very comfortable on this track as he was in touching distance of Renaux all way through and finally made a move to get to 4th with 3 laps to go and would not lose this advantage. Forato ended 4th and Renaux 5th.

One of the story of the day was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Jeremy Seewer who didn’t have a quick start and found himself 10th on lap 1. The home rider quickly got to 8th on lap 2 but fell down while trying to chase Alessandro Lupino 7th at that time, moving down to13th. Lupino made few mistakes later on to finish 15th. However Seewer, probably helped by the immense support from the Swiss fans came back on the chase and steadily moved up through the ranking order overtaking the likes of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini, De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Benoit Paturel, his teammate Glenn Coldenhoff who finished 10th, and fellow countryman Ship to Cycle Honda SR Motoblouz’s Valentin Guillod who rode strongly to end up at a promising 8thplace. Seewer found himself 7th on the last lap to overtake another good performer, Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha’s Calvin Vlaanderen. Seewer finished a sensational comeback on his home ground with the 6th place, in front of Vlaanderen 7th.

Another really good rebound was the one of Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez who found himself 17 after lap 1 to steadily move up to 9th place showing along the way the qualities that made him a GP winner in Argentina.