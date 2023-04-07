Of course with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's McAdoo out for this weekend due to a training crash, we will have a different 250 podium. But if Jett Lawrence keeps going, and his brother Hunter keeps doing likewise in the East, Honda may be in for their best season ever in this class, certainly for Team Honda. However, the brand itself has had the best year ever for the team. That's because in 1991, when everyone was still on 125s, Team Honda basically farmed out 125cc racing to Mitch Payton's Pro Circuit shop, and he in turn found a big sponsor in PEAK Anti-Freeze. Riding blue-and-white CR125s, Mitch's riders—Jeremy McGrath, Steve Lamson, Jeromy Buehl, and the late Brian Swink—won 13 main events in what was an 18-round series. Michigan's Swink and California's McGrath won five apiece, as well as the 125 East and West Region titles, respectively, and Ohio's Buehl won three and was runner-up in the East. As for Lamson, he did not win a race that season, finishing third in the West behind Jeremy and Yamaha's Jeff Emig. However, Lammy would go on to become one of the best 125cc motocrossers of all time (and he and McGrath and Emig would make up the Team USA that dominated the '96 Motocross of Nations in Spain).

As of right now the Lawrence brothers have a combined nine wins in 11 rounds to date, in a series of only 17 total rounds, with six yet to be run, to match or better the '91 PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda team's success.

Jason Weigandt is out there in Glendale, where he will be co-hosting Race Day Live and also doing some live floor-announcing throughout the afternoon and evening, so let's start with him...

Dream (Tag) Team (Weigandt)

Thanks, Davey. Well, my entire life has led to this. A dozen years ago I adopted a promising rookie 450 supercross racer named Justin Brayton as “my guy.” This was mostly because he was on JGR and lived in North Carolina, so we were on flights together weekly. He was underrated by most, but I knew he had that something special and was going places in life. Those “places” ended up being the exact places I was going, culminating with both of us announcing this weekend’s race from Glendale from the floor together. Yes, we’ll both be on the Race Day Live show on Peacock Saturday, and then during the night show we’ll be talking along with Dan Hubbard. This is just the way life works, people.

As a bonus, this means I get to be in a ton of meetings and conference calls this week with JB, as well as a few other guys who have raced here and there, like Ricky Carmichael or Jason Thomas or Daniel Blair. Blah, blah, blah, how many Paris Supercrosses have those guys won? Australian Supercross Championships? Yeah, exactly.

The bench-racing is epic right now because the season is amazing. You’ve got a tie between two battle-proven riders in Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Webb has always been clutch and is someone who thrives with mind games and pressure. Tomac simply went out and went 1-1 in a winner-take-all finale last summer, so he’s proven himself under fire, for sure. Yet somehow, some way, we still have a ton of other riders still in this and believing they can win races. Could Chase Sexton, Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, and Jason Anderson win on Saturday? Absolutely. This is nuts. Heck, Brayton even feels like we’re being a little quick to assume Sexton is out of contention. One good night for him—and we all know Sexton can win at any time—and a few of those other spoilers getting in between could make Sexton a title player again. Especially if he gets on a win streak, which, again, we all know is possible.

Other thoughts this week? Well, we’ve got Triple Crown madness this weekend followed by open stadiums for the rest of the year. Could we get weirdo weather and results at some point? Definitely. It’s gonna be a wild stretch run, and I think we haven’t even seen all the scenarios unfold yet.

Glendale is just the start. I know Brayton and I are gonna have a good time. You should come check it out!