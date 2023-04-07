The following press release is from MX Sports:

Loretta Lynn and the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship to be Celebrated at Nashville Supercross

Participants from Past and Present Invited to Attend Through Exclusive Promotion

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — With a legacy that spans more than four decades, the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, affectionately known as “Loretta Lynn’s,” has had an unprecedented impact on this unique motorsports discipline through the facilitation of multiple generations of superstar racers. The annual week-long showcase of the world’s most promising motocross talent is almost as legendary as its late, iconic country music namesake, but the undeniable influence of both the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the world’s single-largest motocross event is worthy of celebration.

Thanks to a cooperative partnership between Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports that celebration will come to fruition at the upcoming Nashville Supercross on April 29 from Nissan Stadium, which sits a short drive from the home of Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills and will serve as Round 15 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. An exclusive promotion is inviting every athlete to ever line up on the starting gate over the past 41 years at Loretta Lynn’s to make the trip to “Music City” and be a part of a special afternoon of racing that will commemorate the contributions of Loretta Lynn and the Lynn Family to the sport and recognize the thousands of hopefuls, both young and old, that achieved their dream of racing at the pinnacle of amateur motocross.

“Whether you’re part of the elite group that successfully embarked on a career in professional motocross or someone who possessed the talent and mettle to simply earn a spot at Loretta Lynn’s over the past four decades, this is your chance to be celebrated for your accomplishment,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports. “This one of a kind summer camp has become a right of passage for any aspiring motocross racer. Many of the names who have raced at the Ranch have gone on to win hundreds of races and dozens of championships at the sport’s highest level, but everyone who has put on a bib, helmet, and boots each August in Middle Tennessee shares a common bond that stands alone in the sporting world.”

Sign up now

Past and present Loretta Lynn’s racers interested in attending the Nashville Supercross simply need to fill out a form verifying their competitor status, from which they will receive an exclusive discount to purchase tickets to the race. A variety of festivities will be hosted in honor of Loretta Lynn and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. Doors open at the Nashville Supercross at 7:00 a.m. local Central Time with Fan Fest and qualifying, followed by opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. local Central Time. The first gate drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. local Central Time. More information about the event can be found at SupercrossLive.com.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, will commence from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, from Monday, July 31, through Saturday, August 5, with six days of action featuring the finest amateur motocross talent on the planet, across 36 classes of competition.