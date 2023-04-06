Racing resumes this weekend in Glendale, Arizona, following an off-weekend. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s getting back to racing, and who'll be watching from the sidelines.
450SX
Cade Clason – Ribs | Out
Comment: Clason suffered a practice crash this week and is sidelined for the Glendale Supercross with a broken rib and a collapsed lung. He posted the following in on Instagram:
"This weekend is going to be the first @supercrosslive event I miss since returning back in 2020. Bummed is an understatement. Hard work has always been my thing but I can’t really plan for this stuff. See what happens over the next week and hope to be out there soon. Good luck to the @partzilla @teamprmx squad this weekend. Someone do something cool on TV."
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Ferrandis is on the sidelines following a concussion sustained early in the season. There is no precise date on his return to racing at the moment.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft sustained devastating injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, before the season got underway and is still struggling with rehab. If you can handle listening to him talk about drill bits snapping in his spine during surgery, listen to the podcast he did with our own Jason Weigandt. It’s as excellent as it is tough to listen to.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Comment: Meshey fractured his tibia on press day in Detroit and is out for the season.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin might be back for a few rounds at the end of the season after breaking his scaphoid early in the season.
Colt Nichols – Head | In
Comment: Nichols will return to action this weekend in Glendale after crashing hard during practice in Daytona.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.
Alex Ray – Finger | Out
Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit and is out for the time being.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out of action for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out for the time being after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged knee, which was injured while practicing early in the season.
250SX West Region
Julien Benek – Thumb | Out
Comment: Benek sustained a broken thumb in Seattle. He’s out for Glendale.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner is working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds of AMA Pro Motocross at the end of the season after hurting his knee in a big crash off the start at Anaheim 1.
Vince Friese – Achilles | Out
Comment: There is no timetable on Friese’s return, who, what we’re hearing, sustained an Achilles injury before the season.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Matt Moss – Thumb | In
Comment: Moss will line up in Glendale after hurting his thumb in Oakland.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
Comment: McAdoo crashed while practicing, sustaining a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum. He’s scheduled for surgery today (Thursday) and will be out for several months.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Comment: Walsh crashed in Seattle and broke his tibia. He’s out for Glendale.
250SX East
Action for the East Region will resume in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 15.
Robert Hailey – Shoulder
Comment: Hailey is out with a dislocated shoulder sustained in Detroit. He hopes to be back for Atlanta.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist
Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, sustained shortly before the season.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists
Comment: Kilroy is out with a pair of broken wrists
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist
Comment: Marchbanks is working toward being ready for the final four races of the season.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up
Comment: Mosiman has been sidelined since crashing at Daytona
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head
Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion.
Nick Romano – Knee
Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone
Comment: Shimoda is out due to a broken collarbone sustained before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Arm
Comment: Swoll is out due to a broken arm sustained before the season.