Main image is from the 2022 Glendale Supercross
After a much-needed weekend break, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back for round 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Just outside the Phoenix Metro, Glendale’s sports complex is an impressive venue for anything entertainment related. The area has really grown up around State Farm Stadium since its inception in August of 2006. This year’s Super Bowl had to be the crowning moment for a venue that many scratched their head at initially. After all, it’s nowhere near downtown Phoenix nor the Tempe/Scottsdale areas that host many of the other events throughout the year. It was a calculated risk to build the area from the inside out, but it seems to be working. It has become a staple of the series and most welcome the trip, if for nothing else, some Arizona sunshine.
Boasting one of the biggest floors of the season allows for a larger, longer track than most. Coupled with a Triple Crown format, this should be a challenging race on all fronts. As for the start itself, it spans much of the stadium length before bending into a long 180 left.
The first rhythm section is going to have several options but most importantly, riders will want to find a way to fit in a few triples and stay as low as possible doing it. It looks as if riders can step on-step off and then go 3-3 but the final triple is leaving a taller jump. That height and slowed momentum from the taller take-off is not ideal and may send riders looking for another route.
A netted bowl berm fires riders back the opposite direction and through two step-on-step-offs in a row, followed immediately by a standard supercross triple. The key to those on-offs is accelerating hard off each tabletop and maintaining forward momentum. Riders will want to jump forward, staying flat instead of getting any sort of “pop.” There are few scenarios where jumping higher is the preferred method.
Another 180 brings riders into the only whoops section of the track. Glendale’s whoops are usually tough because of the harder dirt. They won’t deteriorate as much, and traction becomes harder to come by as the night grows long. For those hoping for a rhythm or hop-skip-jump main event scenario have to focus on blitzing early, working out any bugs they may have so they are as prepared as possible. For those who prefer blitzing, this race is usually just what the doctor ordered. Those who excel can lean into the predictability that harder, consistent whoops provide.
- Supercross
GlendaleTriple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 8
Riders cut diagonally across the start, whizzing past their mechanics and under the bridge. A slow, flat, right-hand 180 leads to the finish line jump. Riders will protect the inside in this 180 and slowly drift left on the take-off.
Upon landing, riders will rail a righthand 180 and hit two small doubles that could also be navigated via 3-1. Up and over the bridge is next, followed by an awkward bump/bend and into another standard supercross triple. Riders will likely float to the right over the bridge, allowing them to “straighten” the next bend. Landing on the left side of the bridge jump sharpens the angle and disallows momentum through the triple. Landing on the right allows them to accelerate earlier and possibly coast through the take-off. This is ideal because it allows riders to stay much lower. Accelerating on the actual take-off will result in suspension compression and then the unwanted rebound higher as they leave the ground. These are very subtle nuances but for the top guys, this is where time is made and lost.
To finish this straightaway, riders will likely go 3-3 into the next bowl berm 180. Exiting, there is a very unique rhythm section. These sections are often massaged on Friday and Saturday but at face value, riders will have to pick a side and then find opportunities to triple through. If built to spec, watch for riders to try both sides several times, getting timing splits and video reference. Once an optimal line is figured out, watch for nearly everyone to resort to that line. It’s a bit of a bummer when this comes to fruition, though, as a wide racetrack becomes single track due to the known time savings. I could see this section not panning out and track builders resorting to one consistent line.
Riders exit a bowl berm (or flat inside line) and fire back down the start straight for the beginning of lap two.
Glendale is notorious for bowl berms and long rhythm lanes. This 2023 layout didn’t disappoint in that regard. Some of the tighter stuff near the finish line could be a bit of follow-the-leader but the sideline rhythms and whoops could provide passing zones.
Who’s Hot
Eli Tomac was back to form in Seattle, even if he got a helping hand from Chase Sexton’s misfortune. With a 22-point gap over Sexton, his fight is becoming more and more with the #2 of Cooper Webb.
Even though he came up short to Tomac in Seattle, Webb’s average finish over the last seven rounds is an astounding 1.85.
Jettson Lawrence just keeps on winning. He is approaching rare air on a 250 and he’s only 19 years old.
Both RJ Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo are putting in solid seasons, albeit in the shadow of Jett. These three have been on the podium in four out of five West Coast rounds.
[Editor’s note: McAdoo suffered a mid-week practice crash and is sidelined for this weekend’s race]
Who’s Not
I don’t know what to do with Sexton because his riding is incredibly impressive, but the crashes are not. I’m putting him here simply on the distance he’s losing in the title fight.
Stilez Robertson crashed hard battling for a Seattle podium and may miss some time.
Bold Predictions
Honda HRC tests curb finders on the front of Chase Sexton’s 450.
Cooper Webb signs a multi-year agreement with the NRA after his pew-pew heat race celebration in Seattle.
With the Triple Crown being the only question mark left on Jett Lawrence’s resume, agent extraordinaire Lucas Mirtl nonchalantly hits Jett with a tranquilizer dart just before the start of race one.
My Picks
250
Jettson
RJ
Levi
450
Eli
CS23
JA21