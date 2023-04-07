Note: Main image is from the 2023 Seattle Supercross.

After a weekend off, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action on Saturday, April 8, for the Glendale Supercross. State Farm Stadium will host the 12th round of the 450SX Championship, and the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also return to action this weekend for the MXGP of Switzerland on April 8, 9, and 10. The MXGP of Switzerland will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Monday (motos) because of Easter Sunday. You can watch both days live on https://www.mxgp-tv.com/portal.

After seeing four different overall winners in the first four rounds of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing, the championship will have this weekend off. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will take place next weekend (April 15 and 16) at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.