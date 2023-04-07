Results Archive
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Glendale SX and MXGP of Switzerland

How to Watch Glendale SX and MXGP of Switzerland

April 7, 2023 10:30am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2023 Seattle Supercross.

After a weekend off, the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will return to action on Saturday, April 8, for the Glendale Supercross. State Farm Stadium will host the 12th round of the 450SX Championship, and the sixth 250SX West Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season will also return to action this weekend for the MXGP of Switzerland on April 8, 9, and 10. The MXGP of Switzerland will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Monday (motos) because of Easter Sunday. You can watch both days live on https://www.mxgp-tv.com/portal.

After seeing four different overall winners in the first four rounds of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing, the championship will have this weekend off. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will take place next weekend (April 15 and 16) at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Switzerland

    Frauenfeld - Gachnang
    Gachnang CH Switzerland
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 8 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 8 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 10 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 10 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 10 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 10 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      April 10 - 10:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      April 10 - 11:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States248
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States248
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States226
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany199
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States199
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States104
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States101
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States83
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil82
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain100
2Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands93
3Maxime Renaux France78
4Romain Febvre France78
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands75
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium117
2Kay De Wolf Netherlands87
3Thibault Benistant France86
4Andrea Adamo Italy83
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany79
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Glendale Supercross

Glendale Supercross Race Center

Glendale Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Glendale - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Glendale - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

April 8, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
12Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
17Cole Davies Waitoki Yamaha YZ250F
28Preston Boespflug Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
29Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
41Nate Freehill Rescue, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Switzerland

TIMETABLE

MXGP ENTRY LIST

MX2 ENTRY LIST

WMX ENTRY LIST

EMX125 ENTRY LIST

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

State Farm Stadium
1 Cardinals Dr
Glendale, AZ 85305

Practice & Qualifying — 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Glendale Supercross layout.
The 2023 Glendale Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Donnie Souther's Glendale SX track preview with Hunter Yoder.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Glendale Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Glendale, Arizona.

Saturday, April 8, 2023

2023 Glendale SX Schedule
2023 Glendale SX Schedule AMA
