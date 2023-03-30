Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Exhaust Podcast: The Bad Side (With Brandon Hartranft)

Exhaust Podcast The Bad Side (With Brandon Hartranft)

March 30, 2023 12:05pm
by:

It’s not all roses in racing, and Brandon Hartranft can tell you that now. The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki rider went down in a huge crash this off-season, and while he escaped well enough to walk, he’s still suffering through concussion troubles, multiple injuries, and a long recovery. Jason Weigandt checks in with Brandon to see what it’s like when the racing season begins and a racer is forced to the sidelines.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.

