For years we clumsily called the collection of brands under KTM's umbrella "The KTM Group." Now we have a name for the collection, Pierer Mobility, which is named for KTM's Global CEO Stefan Pierer. The brands (KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, MV Agusta and Felt Bicycles) broke ground on a new HQ for North America in late 2021, and now the new complex in Temecula, California, is open Jason Weigandt provides a tour of the brand new buildings during the grand opening celebration. Along the way, we chat with just about every factory KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas rider in America!