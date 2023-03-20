Sexton, in fact, crashed just last weekend in Indy, while chasing Roczen for the lead, and it was a similar section of the track, even.

“It almost reminded me exactly of what I did last weekend,” said Sexton of Plessinger’s fall. “Obviously he caught a foot and that ripped him off the bike. It’s the same section just going the other way, it was a right where last week it was a left. I thought he caught a peg, because that’s what I did. But I saw the replay and he just folded into the next jump, which was pretty bad. That’s a bummer. These tracks get so broken down and you’ve got to be locked in the whole time. They can bite you at any time, and that’s what I’ve found out plenty of times. Like I said, bummer for him and I hope he’s okay.”

If you’re a Plessinger fan, and there are many, you have to hope this situation repeats itself, but this time Aaron brings it home. Perhaps some lessons can be learned about sealing the deal for the next time. Winning the first race is a big deal, and Sexton was actually thinking about that.

“Like I said before, I’ve been in that position so many times where you feel like, at least in my position, I had the race won and it can go south really fast, especially when you haven’t won a race, like Aaron,” said Sexton. “It weighs on you the last couple laps, and stuff like that just seems to happen, especially to me. So I just kept my head down. Anything can happen, especially with lapped traffic. It’s not easy. With how gnarly the whoops were, it’s just easy to make mistakes. I wasn’t going to give up and really that’s the key.”

This time, the key moment of the race happened in Sexton’s favor. Fans are hoping Aaron Plessinger gets his full-circle moment soon.