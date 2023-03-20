Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Detroit

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Detroit

March 20, 2023 12:45pm
Detroit Supercross had a lot going on and on this podcast with Weege and JT, we try to cover all of it. From AP’s ride to Chase Sexton’s win and penalty to Hunter Lawrence’s domination and the Haiden Deegan-Jordon Smith heat race stuff.

Listen to the Detroit Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

