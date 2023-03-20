You seemed really emotional after this one. Is that just because of the way the last few races have gone? Was this one more important than others.

Definitely. I’ve had a rough last five races since my win at Anaheim 2, and that’s [winning] where I expect myself to be. Being down last weekend was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I had to do something. So I did just a lot of longer motos and tried to limit the mistakes in practice. So this one was pretty emotional, been a tough couple of races, and I let it out in finish. It’s tough to get a win, especially with how stacked the class is.

Have you learned a lot about resilience this year?

I definitely learned a lot [about resilience], there’s been some dark times, I haven’t been getting horrible results, I’ve been on the podium most of the races, but when you want to win, it’s tough, because I feel like I’ve been beating myself. Staying positive was the only way I could pull myself out of it. Just have to keep getting better and focusing on my weak points.

Aaron Plessinger had a big lead in the main and then he went down late. Was there something about that corner that made it tricky or difficult?

It wasn’t super bad…it almost reminded me exactly of what I did last weekend. Obviously he caught a foot and that ripped him off the bike. It’s the same section just going the other way, it was a right where last week it was a left. I thought he caught a peg, because that’s what I did. But I saw the replay and he just folded into the next jump, which was pretty bad. That’s a bummer. These tracks go so broken down and you’ve got to be locked in the whole time. They can bite you at any time, and that’s what I’ve found out plenty of times. Like I said, bummer for him and I hope he’s okay.

Is it crazy how racing works? You end up winning a race in the same way you’ve lost some before?

Yeah, that’s pretty ironic. Obviously not the way you want to win, I felt like I was closing the gap and I probably wasn’t going to get to him, but I was just happy with solid riding tonight, obviously.

Can you take me through what your game plan was before Aaron fell? You were obviously on the move. What were you thinking up until the point where he fell?

I was just trying to really keep pushing. like I said before, I’ve been in that position so many times where you feel like, at least in my position I had the race won and it can go south really fast, especially when you haven’t won a race like Aaron. It weighs on you the last couple laps, and stuff like that just seems to happen, especially to me. So I just kept my head down. anything can happen, especially with lapped traffic. It’s not easy. With how gnarly the whoops were, it’s just easy to make mistakes. I wasn’t going to give up and really that’s the key.