I also wanted to mention that I struggled with Haiden’s take on the incident when asked in the press conference. Saying, "I wasn’t paying attention," is not really a valid response, in my opinion. The comments about "He’s [Smith] fifth in points," also didn’t resonate well with me, as at that point of the night, he was ahead of Haiden in the points chase and things looked much different. He didn’t seem to have any regret or remorse over the entire ordeal and I think that’s a miss. Haiden is only 17 years old and every experience is a great opportunity to learn. The only way to learn is to have some level of humility when things don’t go perfectly, though. He’s certainly entitled to think and say whatever he feels is appropriate, but I just felt like it was a lost opportunity to reflect on it, understand that maybe it could have been executed differently, and vow to add it to his list of learning moments.

Again, it’s very important to note he is still very young and it’s not fair to expect him to handle every situation perfectly. I know I certainly didn’t at that age, or at 27, or 37. I do think he has a chance to be a superstar in this sport and figuring out the nuances earlier will do nothing but help him.

As mentioned above, Smith didn’t end up finishing his heat race and ended up with last gate pick in the LCQ. Should he have stayed in the heat to try to get a better gate pick for the LCQ?

Well, he crashed three times and was not going to gain much by staying out there. In this scenario, it’s often a better move to get some separation from the pack, go to that outside gate, and let your factory 250 engine help cure what ails you. The most important thing was to get a great jump so he could immediately begin moving left once able. Without a good jump, you end up on the outside allllll the way around the first corner and pinned against the Tuff Blocks. He had to be near panic on the first lap stuck behind the back markers.

He put in a heroic charge to the back of Jack Chambers but his choosing to go outside instead of inside in the final corner was just one more miss on a night full of them. In hindsight (granted, it’s easy for me to Monday-morning quarterback), he should have trailed Chambers into the corner until he goes to lean into the rut and then go for a hard block pass. One, or both of them, could very likely end up on the ground there but it’s the only real chance of a pass. It’s an opportunity I think Jordon would like back.