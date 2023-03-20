Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the tenth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the tenth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross.

related: Chase Sexton Penalized 7 Points at Detroit SX, Will Keep Main Event Win

detroit Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class