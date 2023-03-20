Watch: Detroit Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
March 20, 2023 5:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the tenth round (of 17) of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the sixth 250SX East Region event of the season and was also the tenth round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Check out the post-race videos for the Detroit Supercross.
related: Chase Sexton Penalized 7 Points at Detroit SX, Will Keep Main Event Win
detroit Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX East Region Recap and Highlights
450SX Recap and Highlights
SMX Insider Post Race Show - Detroit 2023
Our Racer X Post-Race Reaction
Kellen Brauer Explains Chase Sexton's Penalty
Main Event Results
Supercross
Detroit - 250SX East Main EventMarch 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|15:55.588
|17 Laps
|53.083
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|16:03.273
|+7.685
|53.628
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:06.803
|+11.215
|53.998
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|16:09.780
|+14.192
|53.622
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Chris Blose
|16:35.541
|+39.953
|54.965
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Supercross
Detroit - 450SX Main EventMarch 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:18.025
|23 Laps
|52.566
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:24.360
|+6.335
|52.832
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|21:33.430
|+15.405
|52.596
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Barcia
|21:36.290
|+18.265
|52.816
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|21:42.867
|+24.842
|52.763
|Mattstedt
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|151
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|111
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|109
|5
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|104
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|225
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|222
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|208
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|182
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|180