Weege Show: High Emotions in Detroit

Monster Energy Supercross gave a great gift to the fans last weekend with Ken Roczen's big win, and it almost gave another when the series came to Detroit. Heartbreakingly, Aaron Plessinger's quest for a first-ever win came to a grinding halt with just over one lap to go. Sad but true. In the meantime, Chase Sexton, who has thrown plenty of wins away just like this, picked up the pieces to score the win. Also: Haiden Deegan drama! Jason Weigandt breaks it down on the Weege Show, brought to you by the fabulous RaceTech.com Gold Valves.