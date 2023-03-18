Results Archive
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Weege Show: Detroit with Brayton, Blair plus the Tomac scoop

March 18, 2023 6:00am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with the great Justin Brayton ahead of Monster Energy Supercross at Ford Field in Detroit. The big story should be the ever-tightening points battle with Cooper Webb now taking over the red plate from Eli Tomac, by just one point. But Ken Roczen's big win last weekend overshadowed all. Weigandt chats with Brayton and Daniel Blair about what this all means for the series, and we also find out what went wrong with Eli Tomac last week in Indy.

