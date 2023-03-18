Weege Show: Detroit with Brayton, Blair plus the Tomac scoop

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with the great Justin Brayton ahead of Monster Energy Supercross at Ford Field in Detroit. The big story should be the ever-tightening points battle with Cooper Webb now taking over the red plate from Eli Tomac, by just one point. But Ken Roczen's big win last weekend overshadowed all. Weigandt chats with Brayton and Daniel Blair about what this all means for the series, and we also find out what went wrong with Eli Tomac last week in Indy.

