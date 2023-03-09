Results Archive
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Title Defense

Exhaust Podcast Title Defense

March 9, 2023 5:30pm
by:

Jordan Ashburn's long game plan—consistency above all else—paid off in last year's Grand National Cross Country Series, as the friendly Tennessee native stayed clean while most of his competitors dropped points due to injuries. Consistency has always been Asburn's hallmark, and it paid off by winning last year's GNCC title for Magna 1 Motorsports, which is not even a factory team. Now that two rounds of the 2023 GNCC season are in the books, Jason Weigandt rings up Ashburn to hear about winning last year and defending now. Plus, his forays into other events like the Tennessee Knock Out and Travis Pastrana's Terrainferno.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
