Phil Nicoletti has a long road back to racing after smashing his wrist in the whoops at Oakland, so since bonus money isn’t coming his way anytime soon, he’s still stuck answering questions for us at a minimum-wage scale. We have all the leverage right now! So, take advantage and email the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider yourself at phil@racerxonline.com. He has time to answer questions, that’s for sure!

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Hey Phil, What is it like to race with guys like Tomac, Sexton, Kenny and Webb. Do you ever get intimidated as far as the racing goes and what can you say about the talent these guys bring every week? Thanks,

Kawi450guy

Nowadays, I don’t get nervous to ride with those guys at all. To me they’re just normal Joe Blow’s. Back when I first got into the 450 class in 2013, I was a bit nervous racing Reedy, Stew, Windham, and Shorty. Back then I was Sexton’s age, and I was racing them. Those guys to me were legends when I was a kid growing up. But racing RV and Dunge wasn’t that big of a deal because I raced them my whole life. As far as now it’s not a big deal at all. They are just normal dudes!