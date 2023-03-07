That’s something that I think a lot of racers struggle with. I know that when I got done being a mechanic, I couldn’t believe all the time I had on my hands and the things I could do with my life and the things that I could do with my friends. I imagine when you and GEICO parted ways, you were the same way. You’re all in. You’re testing for the team. You’re managing the riders. Were you surprised to kind of find out that this life is pretty good away from the sport?

Well, yes, for the most part. Different. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed everything about the race life, but different. Sometimes I think really what led me to really appreciate being done was not living out of a bag and having some weekends and stuff like that. No stress, just hanging out. Those things, as little as they are, are kind of refreshing. But the travel, honestly, I like traveling but not when you have to.

Fair to say you were pretty pissed off at the way you and GEICO parted ways? That’s kind of what I heard. Is that a fair assumption?

I don't know if I was pissed off. No. Not like that at all. It was at a time where everybody that was the GEICO base, the owners, myself, everybody had been doing it for a while. I know Ziggy (Rick Zielfelder, owner of GEICO) was kind of getting to the point where he would rather stay home and go to a music venue on the weekend than the races. I was kind of getting to the point where I was tired of traveling. It’s a 24/7 gig, like you said. I think there were some things going on with GEICO at the time. They were trying to position themselves where Honda was more involved, so it wasn’t so much stress on the financial side of the owners. So, in order for them to sort of get a little bit of freedom, they had to let Honda control it. So, I wasn’t pumped about that part of it, but at the same time, I wanted what was best for them and that was what was best for them at the time. So, I kind of just felt like I had to hand off the reins.

It’s always been a weird dynamic with Honda. You guys were helping K-Dub for a long time, and he was winning races. They weren’t always pumped that K-Dub was winning races. Chaparral with Yamaha and the factory team. It’s a weird thing. They’re not always that pumped that that brand won. It’s a political thing.

I didn’t understand it either. I don’t really like that environment, or to feel unwelcome or whatever it might be. But you’re not wrong. It was definitely always weird.

I was going to ask you what you thought of the season, but you’re not watching it as much as you once were.

It’s funny. The first couple years, I’d check the results every weekend. I haven’t watched it. I just found out that you can get it on Peacock, I guess. I haven’t had a TV for a long time. So, I haven’t really watched anything. But I used to check the results. Even that, lately I don’t even know who won last weekend. Just fades, I guess.

It happens, man. People don’t understand how hard you worked in your racing career. Do you ever see yourself coaching or being a manager again or anything? You’re enjoying your time now and all of that. Do you ever see yourself coming back?

I’m not opposed. I think obviously we all learn what we miss and what we’d do different. In certain lights, I miss it. I liked trying to lift people up or sharing what you know. Sometimes it feels a little bit odd to have all that experience and do nothing with it. But, if it’s the grind, probably not.

Is it true that you left because Wil Hahn kept wanting to hug you and you finally had enough of that?

That was part of it.

Wil obviously is a trainer now with TLD and Colt Nichols, and he was manager for Star for a while. He tells me that he leaned on you for a while for some advice and he still looks at things that you did and the way you ran the team, as sort of the way that he wants to be. So, that’s good.

I respect Wil. I know you’ve heard any sport coach’s story, some of your best memories are when you can actually lean into somebody and they get it, and they take it, and they use it and they respect the advice given and it makes it worthwhile sometimes.