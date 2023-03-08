Daytona man! It’s that time for the race down at The Speedway and hey, have you heard that the season starts at Daytona? I’m not going to revisit that from last week’s column, but I will mention the stat I saw stating 78 percent of the 450SX title winners held the points lead leaving Daytona. That sort of proves that everything you do before and at Daytona seems to be more key to winning the title, than what happens after this race, no?

Ok, I don’t wanna get the RC superfans all bothered more than they are already. Let’s move on.

Also, I didn’t go to Daytona. It’s not a great race to cover for a media guy. For one, you can’t see much, and your pass doesn’t get you anywhere except for a windowless concrete room where you can watch the race on TV. If you want to go out to the stands, it’s a 50/50 proposition that the guard will let you in. If you get in, your phone won’t really work for lap times and other things that help you watch and report on a race. It’s very expensive to fly to, and it’s a long drive from the airport. Heck, even the chicken tenders aren’t good (#TTT on IG).

RC himself designs the track, but it’s not even RC’s fault that the track isn’t anywhere near as good as it used to be. Lawyers, lack of space, rules about the grass, etc., conspire to hurt what he can do for a design. Heck, this year he just ran it back to last year’s design because, what else can you do?