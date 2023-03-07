Haiden, because your dad raced supercross, I think a lot of people will think that he was pushing you into it, but explain the breakdown of how badly you wanted to do this as a career and how your mom and dad actually felt about it?

Yeah. My mom didn’t want me to race dirt bikes after all my dad went through. We

started and my dad got me on a dirt bike, as kind of it was going to happen eventually. From there, I just fell in love with it. I would always watch the guys outside do freestyle and stuff, so I fell in love with dirt bikes. From there I’ve just been grinding to get up to this spot, pretty much, and race supercross. I’ve been wanting it for, I couldn’t say my whole life because I’m only 17, but that little span. Now we’re here, so we’re just going to keep getting better, hopefully.

So, you would say this much more comes from you internally wanting to do this than people wanting you do it?

Yeah, it’s an all me thing. There are people that obviously want me to do it. My dad

wants me to do it, of course. We’re a racing family, so we want to keep that in the

genes, but I want it bad.

Haiden, can you even describe what the emotion is like to get your first podium in this race, especially after hearing your name called so many times before the race as one of the favorites of the fans?

This track is not an easy one. You’ve got to be a man to ride this track. I didn’t get

the greatest start, but I was able to make my way up to third. It’s a tough track. I

was riding with good intensity. I felt great. I was able to push through and at the

end, the crowd is amazing. It’s crazy. The crowd was going wild the whole time. So,

when I finished that race, I was super happy.

So, did you have a thought in your mind that after four races you would be on the podium? Ever you think about that?

It’s definitely crazy this early. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d be getting on the podium

this early, but it’s racing, and we continue to progress. So, we ended up getting on

the podium. Now we’re here and it’s super exciting.