Round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place during bike week at the legendary Daytona Supercross this past weekend. The brutal track is known to separate the riders, with half of the field in survival mode. However, Cooper Webb did more than survive, leading the 450SX main event until making a mistake and then keeping the pressure on Eli Tomac until the checkers. In the post-race press conference Webb was candid that while he enjoys the Daytona track, second place is not good enough for him.

Coop, we talked in the past about trying to start strong and you did that tonight. I think you maybe hit neutral. I’m not sure what happened when Eli got by you. Starting strong worked. Have you been working on things to do that?

Cooper Webb: No doubt. I think that’s the last few where I’ve struggled. Got a good start which was great and tried to put some good laps down. Ironically enough, we were kind of doing some different lines. I was trying to blitz the whoops and he had that inside. I feel like the blitzing was maybe a little faster, but I left myself open. Then some of our lines in the sand switched and switched back. So, it was tough, man. It was obviously a gnarly track, but then you’re also trying to find the fast lines. They change easily. I made that mistake. Somehow clicked neutral and he got by me. But I tucked right in behind him and I felt like I stayed right there on him, just really hoping for a mistake. Like I said, I was trying the lines in the switch back and the sand. We were going for it. I think we left it all out there, for sure. It was great. Led a lot of laps. He passed me there in the sand and then I got him right back. We bumped going both to that inside. Overall, I’m not stoked for second, but I gave it my best.