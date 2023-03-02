Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
SMX Insider - Ep 13: Blair & Weigandt Preview Daytona with Ricky Carmichael

March 2, 2023 5:10pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair break down the thrilling Triple Crown action from Arlington and look ahead to Round 8 at Daytona. Clinton Fowler stops in for a double dose of Fowler’s Facts and NBC Sports analyst and five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael stops by to talk about the tight 450 points battle between Tomac, Sexton and Webb. 

If you missed the first 12 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 12 – Who's Hot and Who's Not Heading into Arlington

SMX Insider – Episode 11 – Wide-Open Championship – feat. Vanilla Ice

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

