Rick Ware Racing forms American Flat Track Team with Texter and Bauman

Big news from the world of American Flat Track, as Rick Ware Racing will now field a team there supporting two of the biggest names in the sport, Former Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Champion Briar Bauman and Shayna Texter-Bauman, the winningest rider in Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER history. Briar and Shayna, by the way, are married. Last year they both rode factory Indian Motorcycles, this year they will campaign KTMs.

Rick Ware practically competes in every racing series around, and launched a supercross squad last year for FIM World Supercross, and campaigns Joey Savatgy in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

The American Flat Track (AFT) season begins March 9. The press release from Rick Ware Racing is below.

MOORESVILLE, NC - Rick Ware Racing will field two entries in the Progressive American Flat Track Championship for the 2023 season. The series kicks off with a double-header event at Daytona International Speedway on March 9 & 10.

Former Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Champion Briar Bauman and Shayna Texter-Bauman, the winningest rider in Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER history, have signed on with the team. Bauman will compete with a KTM 890 Duke R in the Mission SuperTwins class, while Shayna will campaign a KTM 450 SX-F in the Parts Unlimited AFT Singles Class.

This adds another element to the expansion efforts of RWR as it continues to grow its motorsport platform. Currently, it fields entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, IndyCar, NHRA (Top Fuel), IMSA (LMP2), AMA Supercross and FIM World Supercross Championships. These respective schedules will see RWR compete in seven different countries all over the world.

“This is another step for RWR in growing our marketing value and expanding with new sponsors.” said Rick Ware. “We’re looking forward to joining the AFT series and chasing wins with Championship-caliber riders. Shayna and Briar are welcome additions to the existing RWR driver/rider roster and we can’t wait to see what they can do.”

“We won a FIM World Supercross Championship last year in our first foray back into two-wheel racing in over a decade. My expectation is for this program to be just as successful.”

Progressive AFT is sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, whose primary investor is Jim France, CEO of NASCAR, and headed up by newly-named CEO, Gene Crouch.

“We’d like to extend a warm welcome to Rick Ware Racing as they join the Progressive AFT family,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing. “RWR is an extremely successful and professional operation, and there’s destined to be a great deal of excitement as they enter the sport backing two of our most popular and talented riders in Briar and Shayna.”