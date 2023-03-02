Time to hit the beach! Daytona International Speedway hosts round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and with it, a big change to the look and feel of the series. Daytona is its own entity in every way. The track is different, the atmosphere is different, and those in control of the venue are different. Some like the change and some don’t. It is a home race for me so I am very much a fan, but I do understand there are challenges. The Bike Week tie-in makes travel difficult and expensive and viewing is a bit challenging compared to a normal stadium, but the sunshine, uniqueness, and tradition of the event outweigh all of that for me. I’m ready for another great trip to Daytona!
Dirty Little Secrets
The start of the 2023 layout cuts across the middle of the track as it often does. It bends left into a few sand whoops, which should create some drama right from the jump. Those sand whoops lead right into a long rhythm section so watch for some sketchy interaction as everyone is still bunched up.
The approach for this first rhythm is built for a 3-3-on-off, but Daytona often doesn’t care about your plans. Ruts and deteriorating conditions can change plans quickly. There are a few sand bumps after the on-off before a 180 at the far western side of the stadium (nearest turn one of the speedway).
This next rhythm will be an opportunity to make time. For the bold, there is a triple-onto-tabletop that will keep riders low and fast. After stepping off the tabletop, there is another step-on-step-off before a tunnel jump to slow things down a bit.
A prototypical, yet awkward sand whoops section is up next and there is never really a rhythm to be found here. The goal is to keep the front end light and carry as much momentum as possible over the oddly spaced bumps.
A back-to-back sand section is next and we always see issues here. The deep sand wreaks havoc every year but thankfully it’s not immediately after the start this year.
After exiting the sand, riders rip sideways across the start and into another triple-onto-tabletop and off variation. This one should be easier and momentum will be at the ready, but the angles of the jumps could add a wrinkle that we just can’t predict from a track map.
A quick switchback section will be a bit of follow-the-leader before a small double into a sandy left hand 90. Riders will sprint underneath a tunnel and then make a 90 degree right to parallel the home stretch of the speedway.
The next section will likely see riders go 1-2-2 or 2-3 but the goal will be to avoid the higher jump altogether. Low is fast and if a tall takeoff is avoidable, that’s the best play. A standard supercross triple is strategically placed alongside the grandstands before a dragon’s back to end the long straight.
A 180 at the far eastern part of the track brings riders back alongside pit lane. The only real SX whoops section of the course is up next and these will be tricky. They will develop a rut or two but that line gets very edgy. You’ll see riders hopping side to side, attempting to keep both wheels aligned.
Up next is a Daytona staple, the high-low doubles that you’ll only see at this racetrack. The best line is typically in the middle, finding a way to triple but while staying as low as possible.
A split-lane switchback is next and we often see passing attempts here. It’s also the last corner before the finish line so watch for riders who are on the bubble to go for broke here.
There is a slow tunnel jump that leads into a steep double and then immediately into the finish line jump. Watch for riders to try rolling this steep double and also doubling to see which is quicker. Remember, low is fast and if that steep double causes riders to hang up in the air, they will scrub the take off and then accelerate on the downside instead of the moonshot.
Who’s Hot
Cooper Webb won his second race of the season and once again, outdueled everyone in the late stages. He is not someone you want lurking as the season grows long.
Chase Sexton was incredibly close to winning his second triple crown and it could be argued he would have without the Anderson obstacle in race one.
Jason Anderson won race two and was better than his overall result reflected.
Nate Thrasher won his first race of the season and is doing it without an ACL.
Hunter Lawrence was in line for a win but a race three first-turn crash prevented that. He’s still on the best form of his career.
Who’s Not
Adam Cianciarulo missed Arlington with a sore wrist. I was hoping he could stay healthy and see every lap for 17 rounds.
Michael Mosiman has just not had the type of year he’s capable of. I don’t know what to point to, honestly.
Bold Predictions
In an effort to continue the unstoppable Jett momentum, Feld Entertainment renames itself Jett Lawrence Motorsports.
Michael Mosiman invites a hitchhiker to ride his bike for him at Daytona.
Muc-Off Yamaha gets in the Daytona 500 spirit, placing an entire car hood on Jeremy Martin’s front fender. J-Mart gets last place but the YouTube post-race video is all-time.