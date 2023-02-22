Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Wrist Injury to Sideline Marvin Musquin Indefinitely

February 22, 2023 11:05am | by:
The following press release is from KTM:

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Marvin Musquin has been sidelined indefinitely for the AMA Supercross Championship portion of the 2023 SMX World Championship as he continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained in January.

Upon returning to his home country of France earlier this month for further medical evaluations, Musquin's surgeon determined that the 33-year-old has a broken scaphoid bone in his left wrist. As a result and considering a past injury, it has been decided that allowing his wrist time to heal naturally without rushing the process is the ideal method of recovery.

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager:

“It’s always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season. But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery.”

After finishing fourth in the 450SX standings last season, Musquin started 2023 strongly at Anaheim 1 by qualifying in third position riding the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before finishing 12th in the Main Event. He was unfortunately injured while training before San Diego's second round, in what marks his 12th year together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in the U.S.

