Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Adam Cianciarulo Sidelined for Arlington Supercross with Wrist Injury

February 25, 2023 11:25am | by:
Adam Cianciarulo Sidelined for Arlington Supercross with Wrist Injury

Monster Energy Kawasaki announced this morning that Adam Cianciarulo will unfortunately miss tonight's Arlington Supercross after aggravating his wrist during yesterday's press day riding sessions. Cianciarulo, 26, currently sits 11th in 450SX standings after six rounds and has been inside of the top 10 four times this year.

No timetable has been set on whether Cianciarulo will only miss Arlington or if this injury will carry into future rounds. For now, we hope it's only tonight as the next round comes seven days from now in Daytona.

Read what the team had to say below: 

Read Now
April 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now