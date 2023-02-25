Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Today is the second Triple Crown race of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
As we prepare for the seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we have to reflect on the tremendous start of the year Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has had in the 450SX class. The two-time champion has won four of the first six rounds this year and pulled to a tie with Ricky Carmichael for third all time on the 450SX wins list with 48. Tonight in Arlington, he could move to third on the list by himself and pull to just one back of a tie for second with James Stewart on 50.
Somehow with all that going on, it still doesn't feel like Tomac's series yet as he sits just seven points up on both Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb and Honda HRC's Chase Sexton. Both Webb and Sexton have a win each this year and have been right in the fight the past few weeks for more wins. Arlington being a Triple Crown race could either tighten this thing back up more, or blow the series wide open.
In the 250SX class, the East Coast Championship continues today with their third round of 2023 and the first Triple Crown they will face as well. Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence comes in with an eight point lead on Fire Power Honda's Max Anstie and a 14-point lead on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan. The field behind Lawrence will certainly be hoping the Triple Crown can shake things up a bit and allow a new winner to enter the fray this season.
We also have the second round of Supercross Futures set to go today. Preston Boespflug topped practice on Friday but narrowly so ahead of Julien Beaumer and Anaheim 2 Futures winner Daxton Bennick. Other riders racing Futures today include Casey Cochran, Evan Ferry, Mark Fineis, Trevor Colip, Cole Davies, and many more.
With Futures going today, practice starts an hour earlier than normal at 11 a.m. local time here in Texas which is 12 a.m. Eastern. We're provide coverage right here all day but be sure to tune in to Race Day Live and the night show by viewing the broadcast schedule below. Let's go racing y'all!
The 250SX class hit the track first but after one session for Futures and both C and B sessions for their fellow 250SX riders. The track then was a little more work in with some nice ruts in all the corners which meant the pace would be high.
Nate Thrasher set the early pace with a 50.369 before Max Anstie took a huge leap and jumped down to a 48.961. Michael Mosiman and Coty Schock went down together in the whoops, but it was a rather slow speed crash, and both got up okay.
Hunter Lawrence put down a 48.432 but Thrasher was following right behind him and put in a 48.423. Lawrence responded on the very next lap to go to a 48.072. Jordon Smith was able to split them with a 48.284 as the clock rolled down to zero and the checkered flag waved. Smith started his final lap right before time expired though and was able to run a 47.964 to end up on top.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Jordon Smith
|47.964
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|48.072
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|48.423
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|48.598
|5
|Max Anstie
|48.659
A little news to kick off the day in 450SX before practice even started is that unfortunately Adam Cianciarulo will miss the racing tonight due to a aggravated wrist he sustained during press day. No timetable has been set on his return, but he is out for this evening.
His teammate Jason Anderson led the 450SX guys around early on and set the pace at a 49.249 but times were starting to drop down quickly. Ken Roczen was able to take over the top time at a 47.964 around the midpoint of the session as some of the guys were beginning to uncork a tricky roll-three-four-two line in the rhythm section before the finish.
Roczen’s time would just be pipped right at the end of the session as Christian Craig who put in a 47.427. Not everyone was able to get that line before the finish which seemed to create some separation within the top 10.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Christian Craig
|47.427
|2
|Ken Roczen
|47.964
|3
|Eli Tomac
|48.017
|4
|Justin Barcia
|48.103
|5
|Chase Sexton
|48.152