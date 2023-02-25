Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Today is the second Triple Crown race of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

As we prepare for the seventh round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, we have to reflect on the tremendous start of the year Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac has had in the 450SX class. The two-time champion has won four of the first six rounds this year and pulled to a tie with Ricky Carmichael for third all time on the 450SX wins list with 48. Tonight in Arlington, he could move to third on the list by himself and pull to just one back of a tie for second with James Stewart on 50.

Somehow with all that going on, it still doesn't feel like Tomac's series yet as he sits just seven points up on both Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb and Honda HRC's Chase Sexton. Both Webb and Sexton have a win each this year and have been right in the fight the past few weeks for more wins. Arlington being a Triple Crown race could either tighten this thing back up more, or blow the series wide open.

In the 250SX class, the East Coast Championship continues today with their third round of 2023 and the first Triple Crown they will face as well. Honda HRC's Hunter Lawrence comes in with an eight point lead on Fire Power Honda's Max Anstie and a 14-point lead on Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan. The field behind Lawrence will certainly be hoping the Triple Crown can shake things up a bit and allow a new winner to enter the fray this season.

We also have the second round of Supercross Futures set to go today. Preston Boespflug topped practice on Friday but narrowly so ahead of Julien Beaumer and Anaheim 2 Futures winner Daxton Bennick. Other riders racing Futures today include Casey Cochran, Evan Ferry, Mark Fineis, Trevor Colip, Cole Davies, and many more.

With Futures going today, practice starts an hour earlier than normal at 11 a.m. local time here in Texas which is 12 a.m. Eastern. We're provide coverage right here all day but be sure to tune in to Race Day Live and the night show by viewing the broadcast schedule below. Let's go racing y'all!