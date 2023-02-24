The question is: Who was the first foreign rider to win with an AMA outdoor national?

Post your answer in the comments below and we will announce the winner on Monday.

Marvin Musquin Wrist Injury/Andrew Short Back Injury (DC)

As Matthes said, the popular Red Bull KTM veteran Marvin Musquin has a worse wrist injury than initially known, and he decided to fly home to France to have a specialist have a look at it. Marvin crashed while preparing for the San Diego round and has been struggling to get the wrist properly healed. With the announcement that he would be out indefinitely came this quote from KTM team manager Ian Harrison:

“It’s always disappointing to have one of our riders get injured so early on in the season, especially given the caliber of Marvin and the way he was riding coming into the season. But injuries happen and the last thing we want is for him to rush the healing process and return to racing too soon. We respect his wishes to seek further consultation with his doctors in France and he is now on the path to making a full recovery.”

And the day after attending the Houston SX with his family, former pro and longtime factory rider Andrew Short was badly injured while riding near his home in Texas. Shorty suffered some frightening injuries to his neck and back, but thankfully there was no paralysis or permanent damage. He does, however, have a long road to recovery. Here's a belated get well soon to both Andrew and Marvin, and one for Tim across the waters as well.

RJ (Matthes)

No, not Rick Johnson, but yes, he's awesome also. No, this is about Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire putting out a social post of him riding a 450. He made a joke about the injured Malcolm Stewart loaning him his own bike, and that got me thinking that maybe RJ is going to enter a 450 race for the first time in his career. Remember, he was slated to do some 450 MX races until the team needed him on the smaller bike last summer. From what I gather, RJ's got the option for three 450SX races when the series is in the East—his choice—and he's prepping for that. Last time we talked to RJ on the PulpMX Show, he told us he's working on a deal for 2024 with the team as well. One would logically think that Hampshire would want to race his home-state race of Daytona, right? There's one race for him, and then maybe Atlanta seems like another one he would like? Either way, look for the #24 on a big bike very soon!