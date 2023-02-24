Results Archive
How to Watch: Arlington

How to Watch Arlington

February 24, 2023 11:30am
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2022 Arlington Supercross, photo by Align Media

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 25, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This race will be the seventh round of 2023 and will be the third 250SX East Region event of the season. This round will be a Triple Crown race and will also be a 250SX Futures race as well. The 250SX Futures main event will be a part of the night show broadcast on Peacock.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Arlington Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Arlington Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be off this weekend before the second round Wild Boar GNCC in Florida March 4 and 5. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 25
    AT&T Stadium
    Arlington, TX US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 25 - 2:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 25 - 2:30 PM
      peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 25 - 8:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 25 - 8:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      February 27 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States139
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States132
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States132
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States111
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany104
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia52
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom44
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States38
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States36
5Tom Vialle France33
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Arlington Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Center

Arlington Supercross Injury Report

Arlington Supercross entry lists below

Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List
Supercross

Arlington - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

February 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
13Tyler Edmondson Pismo Beach, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
17Cole Davies Waitoki Yamaha YZ250F
21Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
28Preston Boespflug Updated Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
29Julien Beaumer Updated Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Complete Entry List

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, TX 76011

Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EST/11:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Arlington Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Arlington Supercross layout.
The 2023 Arlington Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2023 Arlington SX Track Preview with Supercross Futures' Casey Cochran

Video by Donnie Southers

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Arlington Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Arlington, Texas.

Saturday, February 25, 2023

2023 Arlington SX Schedule
2023 Arlington SX Schedule AMA
