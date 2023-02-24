Note: Main image is from the 2022 Arlington Supercross, photo by Align Media

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 25, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This race will be the seventh round of 2023 and will be the third 250SX East Region event of the season. This round will be a Triple Crown race and will also be a 250SX Futures race as well. The 250SX Futures main event will be a part of the night show broadcast on Peacock.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Arlington Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Arlington Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be off this weekend before the second round Wild Boar GNCC in Florida March 4 and 5.

