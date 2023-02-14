Racer X Films: 2023 Honda CRF450RWE Bike Intro
February 14, 2023 12:20pm | by: Simon Cudby , Kris Keefer & Spencer Owens
Kris Keefer introduces and rides the 2023 Honda CRF450RWE, which stands for "Works Edition". Honda's Ryan Dudek drops by to explain what's different and what's the same about the 2023 model of this machine versus what came with the 2022. Keefer also brings David Martinez in to chat about what feels different about riding the 2023 versus the 2022 as well.
Video: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby
Host: Kris Keefer
2023 Honda CRF450RWE
