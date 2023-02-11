Note: the main image is from the 2020 Tampa Supercross. Photo by Align Media.

Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, ahead of today’s Tampa Supercross. This race will be the first race in Tampa since the 2020 season, and today will also be the military appreciate race. Feld Entertainment has held a military appreciate event each of the last few seasons in order to honor those who serve our country. Several team members served in the military, so this is a nice way of honoring those individuals as well. A lot of the teams have some sort of military inspired graphics for the weekend, including the cameoed-out Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, the Honda HRC all-black bikes, tributes by the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team, Phoenix Racing Honda—who we got to see yesterday during press day—and more.