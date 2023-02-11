Note: the main image is from the 2020 Tampa Supercross. Photo by Align Media.
Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Coming to you live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, ahead of today’s Tampa Supercross. This race will be the first race in Tampa since the 2020 season, and today will also be the military appreciate race. Feld Entertainment has held a military appreciate event each of the last few seasons in order to honor those who serve our country. Several team members served in the military, so this is a nice way of honoring those individuals as well. A lot of the teams have some sort of military inspired graphics for the weekend, including the cameoed-out Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, the Honda HRC all-black bikes, tributes by the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team, Phoenix Racing Honda—who we got to see yesterday during press day—and more.
Despite a warm, dry start to the day, as of very early this morning, the forecast does call for rain this evening during the night show. Starting at around 5 p.m. Eastern, rain showers are expected in the area. We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.
Tune in for all the action for today’s event via Peacock for qualifying and the night show main program. And make sure to tune in for tonight’s pre-race show during opening ceremonies to hear from Jason Weigandt and Florida native—and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame member— James Stewart. Weigandt and Stewart might also be integrated as a part of the broadcast throughout the night, so stay tuned!
As far as the racing on the track, last weekend we got our first glimpse at the 250SX East Region Championship contenders as their season kicked off in Houston, Texas. Hunter Lawrence struck first as the #96 took the checkered flag in P1 in the main event, followed by veterans Max Anstie and Jordon Smith. There were a lot of storylines to cover throughout the field as we also saw a handful of rookies making their respective professional AMA Supercross debuts. Some found success while others failed to make the main event. So, who will back up their riding from the first 250SX East Region event? And who will turn around their second race following a subpar opening round? We will find out today. For all injury news leading up to today's race, check out our Tampa Supercross injury report.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|18
In the 450SX Class, things are a little clearer in terms of the championship—although there is still a lot of racing left this season. Eli Tomac claimed the Houston SX main event win, despite not looking up to the speed of Chase Sexton or Jason Anderson in the heat races or even early on in the main event. However, Tomac came through win the win on a night he said later he “could not hang.” The defending champion has now started 1-1-6-1 as he is in the midst of his best 450SX season start to date. Sexton is the only other ride to claim a main event win so far to this point in the first four events, taking the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown overall win. Championship contenders Anderson, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen have each finished on the podium, but have yet to find paydirt and finish the night on the center of the podium. Things are far from over, but ET3 is looking to keep the ball rolling as the rest of the field looks to dethrone the #1. Who do you have taking the race win tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.
Note: Tomac, Webb, and Roczen completed the 450SX main event podium at the 2020 Tampa Supercross.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|73
The riders will be taking to the track for track walk at 10:30 a.m. Eastern local time. Stay tuned here and on the Racer X Online social media accounts for more updates throughout the entire day.