Racer X Online: Give us a little recap of last weekend’s first race of the year for you.

Cullin Park: Yeah, I was pretty happy with it. I ended up P9 on the night. I honestly had a really good day going. My heat race was a little rough. Luckily, I was able to turn it around for the main. I got ninth and I actually matched my career best from last year and I left there pretty unsatisfied and I’m not sure why. Obviously ninth, you’re always there to go win. But got my own goals.

Just being my home race, I got a lot of family and friends coming here so I am really excited for Tampa. This is my first time racing here so I’m looking to have a really good night tomorrow.

Not to rehash it too much, but your contact with your teammate Coty [Schock]. What was happening there between it being your teammate as well and everything.

To be honest, I locked up after that happened. Like in the race. It was scary, man. We hit in the air and then I saw his whole crash and then when I came back around I saw him standing I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ Like I’m glad he’s okay. That was bad. It was a racing thing. In the heat of the moment, everyone’s fired up. But I’m just glad Coty’s okay in the end because that was a brutal one. And I’m glad okay, too, because that could have been bad for both of us.

Like you mentioned, your home race tomorrow, when you look at the track, what are you expecting out of this track tomorrow? Big sand section, maybe some long, tough whoops.

Dude, the whoops are really long, but the hardest part is they are into a flat corner, like right into one. So I think that is going to be tricky. The track looks pretty basic for the most part, besides the sand. The sand is going to be deep and it’s going to be gnarly. But I’m kinda here for it. I’m from Florida, I like the sand, so these long legs should be digging in the sand.