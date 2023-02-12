Behind Plessinger was a ten-second gap back to Ken Roczen. Roczen was in that no-man’s land without anyone right ahead of him nor anyone right on him. But the #94 said the team put in extra work and there were positives to take away from the night even though he did not land a podium finish.

“My night ended up really good,” Roczen said afterwards. “..when it came to the night show, we really turned it around. And I’m really happy to get away here with a fourth place. It was huge. Just after one of those tougher weeks over the last few months, you know what I mean, it’s just one of those weeks where I was really scratching my head, so I really didn’t have the greatest feeling coming in here. But we only get points for the main event, and that’s what really matters. So I think we did very well here and we turned it around. So I was pretty stoked about it.”

“It was a bummer for us to not be on the podium, but again, for what it all was, to end up with a fourth place…there’s a lot of positives to take away,” Roczen continued.

About eight more seconds back of Roczen at the checkered flag was Tomac. The defending champion did not have anything special tonight, as he finished 31.9 seconds back of the race winner. Maybe we can chalk it up as having an “off” night and not feeling great, but it seemed to be an odd ride after how well he had started the season off.

Following his collision with Justin Barcia on the opening lap, Jason Anderson was able to climb from dead last and make his way up to sixth. An impressive charge, but another one of those incidents that did not seem necessary. Even after last week when he acknowledged the run-ins have been costly for him. Barcia climbed back up to finish eighth behind a solid seventh-place finish behind Justin Cooper.

"I was stoked to have a home race in Florida, and it was nice to be back this week,” Barcia started in a post-race press release from GasGas. “I felt good on the track, and the bike was feeling really good. I was riding in a good position and making passes, unfortunately, I had a little incident. I came from the back of the pack up to eighth. It’s definitely not the result I wanted, but I was riding well and I'm looking to redeem myself in Oakland.”