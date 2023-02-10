Note: Main image is from the 2020 Tampa Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This race will be the second 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Tampa Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

NBC will have a next day re-air on Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Tampa Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.