How to Watch: Tampa

How to Watch Tampa

February 10, 2023 1:00pm
by:

Note: Main image is from the 2020 Tampa Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This race will be the second 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Tampa Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

NBC will have a next day re-air on Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Tampa Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Tampa

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, February 11
    Raymond James Stadium
    Tampa, FL US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 11 - 1:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      February 11 - 1:30 PM
      peacock
    • Opening Ceremonies 
      Live
      February 11 - 6:30 PM
      peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      February 11 - 7:00 PM
      peacock
    • Night Show  
      Live
      February 11 - 7:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Next Day Re-Air
      February 12 - 4:00 PM
      nbc
    • Monday Re-Air
      February 13 - 1:00 PM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States95
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States88
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States83
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States76
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany73
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia26
2Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom23
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States21
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States19
5Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States18
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Tampa Supercross

Tampa Supercross Race Center

Tampa Supercross Injury Report

Tampa Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Tampa Supercross 250SX Entry List

Supercross

Tampa - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 11, 2023
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List

Tampa Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Provisional Entry List

February 11, 2023
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

250SX East Region Championship Guide

FOLLOW

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

OTHER INFO

Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Tampa Supercross.

Track Map

The 2023 Tampa Supercross layout.
The 2023 Tampa Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Tampa Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Tampa, Florida.

Saturday, February 11, 2023

2023 Tampa SX Schedule
2023 Tampa SX Schedule AMA
