Note: Main image is from the 2020 Tampa Supercross.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, February 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This race will be the second 250SX East Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round. Being that it is an East Coast race, the race day action will start sooner both for qualifying and for the night show.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Tampa Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
NBC will have a next day re-air on Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Tampa Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- Supercross
TampaKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 11
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|95
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|88
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|83
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|76
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|73
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|26
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|23
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|21
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|19
|5
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|18
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Tampa Supercross 250SX Entry List
Tampa - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 11, 2023
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
Tampa Supercross 450SX Entry List
Tampa - 450SX Provisional Entry ListFebruary 11, 2023
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
250SX East Region Championship Guide
OTHER INFO
Raymond James Stadium
4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
TICKETS
Get tickets to the Tampa Supercross.
Track Map
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Tampa Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Tampa, Florida.
Saturday, February 11, 2023