Our own Tom Journet was on the floor at the Houston Supercross to catch all of the action from the two main events through his lens and he's got some cool stuff for us to talk about! Watch as we dissect Eli Tomac's start wheelie, jumping versus blitzing whoops, Jason Anderson gripping the bike while getting sideways in the whoops, Justin Cooper shifting while pulling a wheelie out of the sand, Tom Vialle scrubbing alongside Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas riding the Tuff Blocks, Nate Thrasher nearly putting Haiden Deegan down, and Hunter Lawrence overjumping the finish line as he won the main event.

Video: Tom Journet

