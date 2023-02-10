Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Houston Race Examination

February 10, 2023 9:00am | by: &

Our own Tom Journet was on the floor at the Houston Supercross to catch all of the action from the two main events through his lens and he's got some cool stuff for us to talk about! Watch as we dissect Eli Tomac's start wheelie, jumping versus blitzing whoops, Jason Anderson gripping the bike while getting sideways in the whoops, Justin Cooper shifting while pulling a wheelie out of the sand, Tom Vialle scrubbing alongside Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas riding the Tuff Blocks, Nate Thrasher nearly putting Haiden Deegan down, and Hunter Lawrence overjumping the finish line as he won the main event.

Video: Tom Journet

The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now