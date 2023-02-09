I mean you definitely provided quite the story for the weekend, that's for sure. Maybe the most viral video of the weekend too. It's been a while since you raced and we know that you had the issue last year with the ACL, but could you take us through it a little bit. A lot of stuff has happened since you rehabbed from the ACL. So how much time did you actually spend off the bike in 2022? And what were some of those hurdles that you were trying to jump over to get back to racing?

Yeah, so Arlington second main, I had a pretty bad crash and collapsed my right lung and then I was obviously concussed because I was knocked out for probably about a minute, which I didn't think I was but I was. Then I ended up doing my knee, which I didn't really think I did my knee, but the next week I was like something was not right and it swelled up pretty fat. So I went and got it checked out and it was ACL, MCL, and meniscus full tear, nothing left. And I was like, “Well this sucks.” So obviously I was like, if I want to continue my career and be productive and continue to get better each year, I need to get it fixed. I don't want a lingering injury for the rest of my life. I had surgery through Dr. [Bradley] Greenbaum. He did an amazing job on me and then, yeah, I did physical therapy at PacificPro with Erin [Skrettingland] in Lake Elsinore and she was awesome. I was back on a bike within, I was right at four months, I was back on a bike just riding for fun and I rode once. I literally rode once and then I felt more like myself. I was like, “Alright, this is cool. I'm mentally sane again, like I can ride a dirt bike.”

And then the next day I took my [Honda] Grom to go to Michael Lindsay's house to return a gas cap I had to borrow, and I got smoked by a car. So after getting smoked by the car, I was so sore. I was in bed for a week, fortunately I didn't break anything, it was just gnarly road rash. All the therapy I did was out the door within a week because I couldn't move my legs because I pulled both my groins. So it was like, “Okay, I rode once, now let me recover for another two months to try to rebuild everything again.” And then I rode in California for about a month. I rode for the month of October and then we moved to North Carolina for Phoenix. The second day I was riding supercross, literally I was out there for eight minutes, and it was a brand-new track and one transition got me. My face went to the bars, and I broke my jaw. So then I was wired shut for six weeks, closer to seven, and I missed Thanksgiving on a full liquid diet. I couldn't gain muscle. I was literally losing weight and then I was able to eat for Christmas thankfully. As soon as I got the hardware removed, I just started eating and trying to put on weight. Three days after the removal of the hardware, I hopped on supercross and I had no choice but to try to build into the season. So there wasn't much of an all season for me. I had the month of January to get ready. I mean there's a lot of things thrown at me, but it just builds character. That’s literally all I can say. Just builds character and it goes to show that if you're mentally tough, you can overcome anything.

Well, like you're saying, you had rode that one time before the car hit you and you said mentally it was so rewarding to get back on a bike and I'd have to imagine to some degree… You had a great 2021, I think a lot of people were looking at you as this kind of like breakout star to a degree. Mentally, I'm sure last year was really tough aside from the physical side of it, right? Just to not be able to ride and continue to progress to the level that you had been. What's got to be tough, right?

Yeah, I was definitely in a dark spot. Fortunately, I had really good friends that kept me mentally sane, but it was hard because I always felt fine during the day, but when nighttime came, that's when it all sets in like, “What are you doing?” I felt like I lost the purpose, every purpose, everything in life. So I just had to change my perspective on everything. Instead of thinking, “Okay, let me go out and be that next top guy like I was building myself in ’21,” my purpose changed into, “Okay, let me get healthy.” And it took me a while to wrap my head around that. But it's just a rebuilding process and I don't see it in any negative way. I mean, it’s just like I said, just builds character and I’m pretty mentally strong now. It takes a lot to bring me down. So I'm just trying to stay levelheaded and just keep doing what we do and control what I can control.

Right, well on the positive side of it, you told me that you'd only originally signed a one-year deal with Phoenix and even though you didn't get much racing in in 2022, they did re-sign you again. So how rewarding I guess was that to be like, “This is a great program, they want to stick with me, and I feel comfortable here,” and obviously now you moved to North Carolina to be there?

It was definitely a sigh of relief because I've been on the other side where I was a full-blown privateer having to do everything. And, I thought that's what I was gonna come down to. But David [Eller] did say, “Whenever you get back on a bike, call me and we'll talk.” And his main reasoning for that was, not everyone comes back from an injury the same way. You know, some riders come back from an injury, and they have their guard up a little bit and they just never fully recovered where to me, there's no choice. Like I'm gonna recover and I want to keep doing what I what I was doing previously. So, yeah, just kept in touch with David and Heath on my progress and everything. And I was just stoked for when they were able to sign me again and I was like, “Hey, I will move to you. If we're gonna do this, I'll move to North Carolina, and we'll put in the work.” I'm happy about it. I'm from the East Coast and to be back on the East Coast, it feels like home again. I'll still always miss California because of the people, but I think for what I was dealt with in the situation I was in, this was the best move and I still do believe that this was the best move for me. So, there's a lot of positives out of ‘22, even though on paper, it looks terrible, but I see a lot of positives out of it, like it's just time to put that stuff in the past and just keep moving forward.