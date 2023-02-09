How to Immediately Beat Arm Pump and Muscle Cramps

We all know riding a dirt bike is an incredibly physically demanding pursuit, whether it’s racing, freeriding at the track, or shredding the local trails with the crew. Coordination, balance, strength—it’s a full-body workout. And we have to be able to make split-second decisions, ones often loaded with consequences if we dump it. We pay so much attention to our bikes and gear but often ignore our bodies, especially when it comes to nutrition. How many of us have hit the track or the trail slightly hungover, with little more than an energy drink and Egg McMuffin in our gut? While that approach might get us by, we’ll frequently find our energy waning by hour two, arm pump will rear its ugly head, and our margin for error slims. Stacking it while everyone’s watching, or an expensive ambulance ride? They’re definite possibilities. Let’s talk about how the miracles of modern nutrition science—ones based on the real-life demands of supercross racing—can immediately help, even if your current diet regimen … sucks. We’ll focus on how you can noticeably improve your stamina and performance on the bike tomorrow, and the two products you can use.

The first thing we need to address is the simplest: hydration. When we’re out on the bike sweating buckets, we’re losing not just water, we’re losing electrolytes. Electrolytes are incredibly important to how our bodies work. They’re the minerals that help our nerves control our muscles. When we lose those minerals, our ability to get our bodies to do exactly what we want gets worse. That hamstring cramp on your fourth lap of the day? Oftentimes that’s caused by dehydration and electrolyte depletion. Most of us are already chronically dehydrated, and according to studies, a lot of us don’t consume enough electrolytes (including salt) in general. Water alone doesn’t replenish these crucial minerals, and that Bud Light sure won’t either. Gas station hydration drinks like Gatorade and LiquidIV can help in a pinch, but they’re usually lacking enough variety and quantity of different electrolytes to really address the needs of intense riding. It’s why Arma Sport made Hydr8, a moto-specific hydration mix with eight different quick-absorbing electrolytes totaling over 1500mg per serving. To put that in perspective, most other hydration products have far less than half that if they’re lucky. Hydr8 is our go-to before, during, and after riding. There’s a noticeable difference when it comes to preventing muscle cramps, improving our focus, and our soreness after a ride is markedly better when we’ve been properly hydrating.