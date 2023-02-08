But seriously, just change this class to make it wide open. Who are we fooling anymore with the advancement rules? Yes, they’re harder to get knocked out than ever before (max two titles and you’re gone) but c’mon, this class is nothing like what it started out to be so just open it up to anyone at any time.

Some other news and notes:

Maybe you heard about this Haiden Deegan kid? Well, he finally made his pro SX debut at Houston and it went really well. A strong fourth in the main event (with some luck) and a really steady ride. I thought, after watching him in practice, he was going to hit the ground a time or two, but he had great speed, cool style and it looks like his fitness is pretty good as well. Fourth place is a great start to his career and although I’m sure he’ll have some ups and downs along the way, Carmichael agreed with me that he looked a little like RC himself in ’97, which was his rookie 250SX year.

Another hyped rookie was Chance Hymas on the factory Honda and Hymas was good with a top-ten finish. He ripped the start, ran up front for a while, and admitted he kind of held his breath for too long and the top dudes went by him.

Last night on the PulpMX Show, we “awarded” Aaron Plessinger the “fastest rider to not make a podium this year.” AP himself didn’t seem thrilled by that but admitted he’s feeling better, and it all comes down to the starts for him. Which let’s be honest, outside of two or three guys, it all comes down to the starts for them also. Plessinger said that yes, it’s a contract year for him, but as he made mention, if he rides like he can and gets good finishes, he’ll be somewhere good in 2023 so why stress about whether KTM’s going to pick him up?

Jeremy Martin was there, but he was just okay, and made a mistake after the whoops that allowed Deegan to pass him on the last lap. He wasn’t awesome, but he hadn’t raced in a year or so. Did I expect maybe a bit more speed out of him? Sure, but it wasn’t bad—an okay start for the #6.

I still don’t understand what Star Yamaha is doing with Justin Cooper and his 450SX career. I mean, I heard they didn’t have the budget for him to race all 17 450SX races so he’s going to do selected ones but, I mean, what are we talking here? I assume the salary he’s getting as a title contender in 250MX is pretty good, the mechanic is on payroll, the bikes and parts are there, so we can’t make this work? Star Yamaha’s Bobby Regan strikes me as a “git-er-done” type of dude. Cooper is good! Like, he’s a 250SX champion! Weird deal for sure, BUT he jumped in this weekend and rode very well in his first 450SX main event. He passed Ken Roczen late (didn’t have Justin Cooper passing Roczen late in his first ever 450SX main on my bingo card) and got seventh. Great work by him and I think it’s even more of an indication of how good he can be. Which makes this weirder.