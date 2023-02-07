“Honestly it’s a dream,” said Max Anstie. “I’ve waited a long time to be up here and go up those steps up to the podium. My very first year in supercross, 2010, I was just 16 years old and I nearly got a podium then. I grew up watching supercross. It was amazing. The next year I went to Europe and I… didn’t come back. I got into MXGP over there and I had success. I’m lucky my family supports this, because it’s a big move. Now, to be here and on this 250, it’s a great feeling to be here and be competitive. Every day I wake up trying to figure out how can I get through whoops, or how can I get through that on-off better. I love it. Outdoors for me, in Europe, I love it too, but it got to the point where I knew exactly how those tracks were going to be at every single one. I’ve ridden those tracks so many times. I’ve really enjoyed being here in America.”

Anstie is now the been-there-seen-it 29-year-old veteran of the scene. He moved to America at a young age and competed at Loretta Lynn’s and all the big American races and had a shot with Star Yamaha in that team’s early days. He showed great promise at first, but the deal lasted just one year, and he found himself in Europe, quickly, regrouping in the GPs. He’s won races and battled the best, perhaps highlighted most with his 1-1 moto scores on home soil at the Motocross of Nations at Matterly Basin. Eventually, he had run of out GP options, though, and America was always there, at the back of his mind.

He got a few shots at it with the HEP Twisted Tea Suzuki team, and then last year held promise with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC, until the team folded.

“I was actually with Hunter’s old man [Lawrence father, Darrin]. I was with Dazzy at the 83 compound, and the team that I was on folded up,” explains Anstie. “I sat there thinking, Man, I don’t know what to do. I was waiting on a [fill-in] Kawi ride for outdoors, waiting for Husky, none of that came through.”