Remember the off-season, when Ken Roczen was riding every type of bike? Like Hondas and Yamahas and even a Stark Future electric bike? Yeah, well we all know he settled on his Progressve/Ecstar HEP Suzuki. This means Ken no longer needs the Kawasaki KX450F he had built by Mitch Payton and the gang at Pro Circuit. What's crazy? You can actually buy it!

This is an email we got from Pro Circuit today:

"Remember when Ken Roczen was testing out every bike in the United States? We’re happy to be providing our incredible Pro Circuit products to him aboard his H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki, but his previous practice bike is looking for a home. Pretty much everything on this Kawasaki KX450 is modified, from the engine to the chassis. This thing is race-ready and can be yours! If you wish to receive additional information on a bike, please call our sales department at (951) 738-8050."

The bike is listed on Pro Circuit's website for the low price of just $30,000 plus tax. The key is that the engine and suspension specs are listed as "Race Modified." You can bet that means this bike has the good stuff.